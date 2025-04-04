They include a rapist, a man who assaulted a child in their sleep and two men who used a stolen car to commit thefts across the county.
See the individuals, with photos courtesy of Thames Valley Police, and more details about their crimes in our gallery.
1. Jonathan Lloyd
Jonathan Lloyd, 49, was sentenced to almost 25 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a male victim over a prolonged period in Milton Keynes. Lloyd, who lives in Norwich, has been described as vile by police. Photo: Thames Valley Police
2. Jason Keane
Jason Keane, 52, was jailed for eight and a half years for sexually assaulting a child while they were sleeping in Milton Keynes. Keane, of no fixed address, subjected the victim, a girl under 13, to the abuse during August and September 2020, with police praising her bravery in coming forward. Photo: Thames Valley Police
3. James Tossell
James Tossell, 58, was jailed for 17 years for multiple sex offences against three teenage girls. Tossell, from Ivinghoe Aston, who used his position as a riding school owner to abuse victims over a number of years, was jailed for sexual assault on a child, sexual assault by penetration of a child, sexual activity with a child, and making indecent photographs. Photo: Thames Valley Police
4. Daniel Evans
Daniel Evans, 24, was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars for drug dealing. Evans was charged with supplying cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, after being found with nine individual grip seal bags of cocaine in his underwear. Photo: Thames Valley Police