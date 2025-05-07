Failed Soviet spacecraft weighing 1,100lb could crash down onto Milton Keynes this weekend, says expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Soviet spacecraft that’s been stuck in orbit for 50 years is set to come crashing down this weekend – and it could fall dramatically on Milton Keynes, an expert has predicted.

The Kosmos 482 Descent Craft was made and launched by the USSR in 1972 and was intended to reach Venus as part of a exploration programme of the planet.

But there was a malfunction in the rocket that launched the craft and, instead of reaching Venus, it became stuck in an orbit around earth.

Sometime between May 8 and May 12, the 3ft wide, the 1,100lb package is expected to finally crash back down to earth – at an estimated speed of 150mph.

People will notice a fireball coming down from the sky as the spacecraft crashes

Experts have likened the expected descent to a “cosmic cannonball” and warned there could be damage if it falls onto a populated area.

But with 71 percent of Earth's surface covered by water or oceans, the most likely scenario is that it will hit the ocean and all people will notice is a bright fireball in the sky, they say.

However, this week one expert, Dr Marco Langbroek, who monitors objects in orbit at Delft University of Technology, has carried out more precise calculations in a bid to narrow down the potential landing site.

He said: 'We have pinpointed the probable landing strip between 52 north and south latitude.”

This encompasses Milton Keynes, and potentially Cambridge and Ipswich, he said.

“The risks involved are not particularly high, but not zero,” Dr Langbroek told MailOnline.

Changes in solar weather makes the exact timing of the landing uncertain, but most predictions centre around Saturday May 10 or early on May 11.