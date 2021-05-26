Fairground rides and FREE circus workshops coming to Milton Keynes shopping centre this half term

The newly re-named Midsummer Place shopping centre is providing fun activities for children during next week's half term.

Bosses of the former intu centre have arranged free circus skills workshops where all the family have a go on the aerial hoop.

They can also try their skills at hula hoop, juggling, Poi or stilt walking. All will be run by Showtime Circus and their experts will be giving special performances throughout the week.

You can learn to use an aerial hoop

You can book tickets for the workshops here.

Meanwhile JNRS Events will be bringing teacup rides and bungees to the centre, as well tasty treats including candy floss and ice cream to add to the fairground atmosphere.