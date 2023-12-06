Faiths unite in Milton Keynes for 'Prayers for Peace' event

Multi-faith gathering on Monday 6th of December at Monkston Park community centre condemned hatred and cruelties and sent message of solidarity and hope for peace.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Milton Keynes brought faiths and communities together, as parts of a global #VoicesForPeace campaign, to pray for peace in the wake of the Israel-Palestine war.

The event focused on interfaith solidarity and prayers for justice and humanity. The event was attended by Jews, Christians, and Muslims - three branches of the same Abrahamic creed – as well as Hindus, Buddhist, Sikhs, and others including people of no faith. More than 100 people attended the event that included councillors, police officers, schoolteachers, doctors, and neighbours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event sent out a powerful message that peace is the core of all faiths and that true believers are united in saving lives regardless of creed.

Children reciting peace poem

This is a message emphasised by the world leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association that is hosting the event. Its world leader His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said:

“The killing or harming of innocent civilians is a direct violation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam (peace and blessings be upon him), who taught that even in a state of warfare, no woman, child or elder should be targeted or harmed in any way. Nor should any religious leader or place of worship be attacked.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community extends its deepest sympathies and prayers to all those who have been left bereaved or affected in any way. Our hearts go out to them all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Justice and equity are of paramount importance in achieving lasting and sustainable peace. Thus, all the major powers must focus on establishing long-term and sustainable peace based upon the principles of fairness and true justice.”

People praying for peace

During the Prayers for Peace event, calls were made for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, providing humanitarian aid to all who need it as well as the need to de-escalate the conflict and find for world powers to work together to establish a lasting peace based on justice.

Saeed Nazir Acting President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Milton Keynes said:

“What Hamas did was completely against the teachings of Islam. The action taken by Israel is also exceeding all limits and we are seeing the unfolding of a humanitarian tragedy. We believe all faiths teach peace and our Prayer for Peace event will send a message that we stand united against hatred, murder and must take every step possible to save lives and work for peace. This is what Islam and all faiths teach.