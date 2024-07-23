Familes living on less than £35,000 a year in Milton Keynes could qualify for free insultation, heating or solar panels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Low income families in MK – classed as those living on less than £36K a year – are urged to apply for free insultation, heating or solar panels.

The city council is encouraging people to apply for the “vital initiative”, which comes through the Department of Energy and Sustainable Net Zero (DESNZ) scheme.

The scheme has recently increased the household income threshold to £36,000, up from £31,000, to ensure that more families can benefit from it.

Cllr Shanika Mahendran, Cabinet Member for Economy, Sustainability and Innovation, said today (Tuesday): “We’re pleased that the eligibility criteria for this scheme has been expanded. It means that even more families will be able to benefit from this initiative, helping them bring their energy bills down while protecting the environment at the same time.

Low income familes could qulaify for free solar panels, insultation and low carbon heating in Milton Keynes

"I strongly encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to apply as soon as possible.”

The Home Upgrade Grant scheme is open to home-owners, private tenants and landlords. Eligible households must be situated in a pre-qualified postcode area or have an household income of less than £36,000.

Anyone on means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit qualifies, as well as people living in an Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) or those living in homes with a bad EPC rating.

Properties heated by alternative methods to gas, including electricity, oil, liquid propane gas and solid fuel, are eligible.

Further details including how to apply can be found on the city council’s website here.

Homeowners will be guided through the application, helping them understand the scheme and its eligibility criteria. If eligible for free upgrades, an installer will identify which improvements for the home will provide the greatest benefits and arrange any necessary surveys and installations.

The government scheme is designed to fund energy-saving upgrades for residents with off-grid gas heating systems who are most likely to be impacted by the high cost of energy bills.

