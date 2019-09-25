Families affected by Thomas Cook collapse offered free holidays by Milton Keynes firm

A Milton Keynes holiday firm has offered to help 20 distraught families make "special memories" after Thomas Cook cancelled their trips.

Holiday operator Bridge Leisure Parks took to Facebook asking for people to tag and share the offer with any friends or families due to fly out with Thomas Cook this week.

And the firm offered a few free breaks at each of their nine UK holiday parks located across the country in Scotland, Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Devon and Cornwall.

Many of the families who contacted the company were "in tears" when they found out they were still able to enjoy a holiday with their loved ones.

CEO for Bridge Leisure, Andrew Howe said: "We understand just how much family holidays mean to people. They can take months or even years to plan and save up for, so to find out at the last minute that your dream holiday isn’t happening is devastating. We wanted to try and do something for as many of those families as we could.”

“We appreciate a UK holiday may not have been the holiday they were hoping for but at least it will give them time away together to make some special memories as planned.

"We wish we could do it for everyone but hopefully other operators in the industry will pull together and help where they can.”