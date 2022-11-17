Families in poorly insulated homes across Milton Keynes are paying £18m more in heating bills

Families living in poorly insulated homes across Milton Keynes are paying a whopping £18million more in heating bill, according to analysis by the Lib Dems.

The findings, which includes private properties, revealed more than 19,000 households in Milton Keynes are paying more than £18million more a year for heating bills.

In total 19,112 homes across the city have received poor energy efficiency ratings (EPC Bands D-G).

These households pay an average of £931 more a year than those with Band C rating, while those on the lowest energy efficiency ratings pay nearly £1,350 more a year.

In total, households in poorly insulated homes in Milton Keynes are set to pay an estimated £18,216,708 more in energy bills a year because the Government has failed to bring them up to at least a Band C rating.

The Government’s target is for all homes to be Band C or better by 2035.

Councillor Robin Bradburn, Lib Dem Group Leader on Milton Keynes City Council, said: “The Government have failed to tackle cold and leaky homes across Milton Keynes.

“This is having a damaging effect on families already struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.”

Nationally, 13 million homes across the UK have poor energy efficiency ratings leaving some households paying nearly £1,900 more than needed. The total cost due to lack of insulation is an eye-watering £13 billion.