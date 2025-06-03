Families moving in to new Milton Keynes flats purchased by council
The council purchased 18 two-bedroom flats and one with three bedrooms on the estate which is located on Vespasian Road, a short walk away from Stony Stratford.
All new tenants at the flats were previously in temporary accommodation, and earlier this week staff at Milton Keynes City Council met tenants including Patricia, pictured, who has moved into a flat with her young family.
The council is aiming to make more permanent homes available to families currently in temporary accommodation as part of its plan to actively prevent homelessness.
Other measures include providing longer-term accommodation and supporting tenants in the private rented sector.
Meanwhile, the council has started its new build programme, which includes the building of 183 new homes on the Lakes Estate in Bletchley and 66 properties at Cripps Lodge in Netherfield.
Cabinet member for housing at Milton Keynes City Council Ed Hume said: “It’s fantastic to hear that families are settling in well into their new homes, which will provide them with a safe and secure place to live.
“We’re always looking at ways we can increase our housing offer whether that’s building homes ourselves or buying them on the market. “We’ve seen a huge increase in demand and we’re doing our best. We’ll continue our efforts to prevent homelessness in the first place and to support people find a home that’s right for them.”