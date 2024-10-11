Family Centres network expands to be more accessible for all across Milton Keynes
The centres are designed for families with children aged between zero and 19, or up to 25 if they have additional needs.
Historically the centres used to focus on those under-five, but following feedback from users ten enhanced Family Centres have been created, spread right across the city.
The ten centres are called Conniburrow & Pebbles, Daisychain, Hedgerows, Hummingbird, Moorlands, Rainbow, The Rowans, Saplings, Sunshine and Tickford Meadow.
To create the new centres five buildings that are no longer being used to provide City Council children’s sessions are being repurposed.
More than 35,000 children and their parents benefited from the services provided by the Family Centres in the past year.
Cabinet member for children and young people at Milton Keynes City Council Joe Hearnshaw said: “Our Family Centres are extremely welcoming and we’re investing in making that welcome reach even more local families.
“We listened to feedback from the residents who already use our centres, and looked at where our city continues to expand, to make sure the team is best placed to help families today and future communities. “If you’ve never visited one of our centres before, now is a great time to start - there’s no need to make an appointment and you could learn about valuable support, make new friends or join a regular group.”
To find details of your nearest Family Centre visit the City Council website.