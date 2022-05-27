Family friendly event to be held at Milton Keynes Rose to celebrate National Volunteers' Week

The event will be held from 10.30am-midday on Wednesday (June 1), at the Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park, where local organisations will come together to celebrate the vibrant Milton Keynes’ volunteer community.

The focus will be the Milton Keynes Rose pillar which is dedicated to Volunteers’ Week (June1-7) offering a great opportunity to share or hear about volunteer opportunities from across Milton Keynes.

There’ll be free, fun, family activities, including music, lawn games, and a pop-up litter pick with a certificate for any budding volunteers who take part. Refreshments will also be available from the Really Awesome Coffee Van.

Debbie Brock, High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire and chair of the MK Rose Trust, said: “Volunteers have always played a vital role in the development of the Milton Keynes community, and it is right that their contribution is acknowledged with a pillar inscription at the Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park. The Rose is our place for celebration, commemoration and contemplation, and I am delighted that the work of our voluntary sector is being celebrated at this event.”