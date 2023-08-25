Family of 6 with 5th baby on the way face sleeping in car after council evicts them from their Milton Keynes home

A family of six with another baby on the way is facing sleeping in a car because the council has evicted them from their city home.

Workmen changed the locks at lunchtime on Wednesday to the Furzton property where Korey Armstrong, his pregnant partner Shanae Fubler and their four young children have been living for the past two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have been told the council cannot help them and they must fend for themselves.

MK City Council has evicted a couple with four children and a baby on the way

The Furzton house was classed as temporary accommodation for the couple, whose children are aged five, six 11 and 13. Shanae is pregnant with a fifth child.

The reason given for eviction was that Korey and Shanae refused the council’s officer of a permanent home on Bradville, so are deemed “intentionally homeless”.

"It was a three-storey house and I have a respiratory condition and couldn’t manage the stairs,” said Korey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second reason for refusal was the distance from the children’s schools, which are in Bletchley, he said.

"Because we refused Bradville, the council said we are intentionally homeless so they evicted us...I’ve tried to get a letter from my doctor about my breathing problems but I couldn’t even get an appointment in time.

"The council said I missed the deadline and we had to leave. They just won’t listen to us. Trying to talk to them is so difficult.”

The couple have been trying to find a home to rent privately, but say it it has proved impossible to find one within their budget, with a landlord that would allow so many children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shanae works full time on the night shift at John Lewis warehouse while Korey is currently between jobs.

"We asked the council to help us and they told us to pay for a hotel room for us all..I paid for one last night but I don't have the money to carry on,” said Korey.

"We have no possessions and nowhere to go. We’re going to have to sleep in our car. Surely it’s not right for the council to treat a family of six like this?”