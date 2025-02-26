Family of homeless John the Milton Keynes bus stop man organise strictly private funeral - with no members of the public allowed

Caring people who cared for John Hickmott, the homeless man who lived in a bus stop for 19 years, are not allowed to go to his funeral, it has been revealed.

Instead, unknown family members have come forward to say they will be paying for a “private funeral”, with no mention of the date or time.

The news will leave hundreds of people in Milton Keynes upset as well as confused. For they have spent years visiting John and helping care for him as he lived his chosen unconventional lifestyle.

"We are his family and friends. We are the ones who spent time with him and looked after him and loved him… It’s devastating that after all these years his birth family has come forward and blocked us from saying goodbye,” said one.

John, a 64-year-old former printer, was tragically killed last week in a collision with a car yards away from his bus stop.

"It was really dark and he was crossing the road. It appears he stepped out in front of a car and the driver just couldn’t stop. It is just so sad,” said one friend.

John’s death has prompted a wave of mourning, with poignant tributes, flowers and notes left at his bus shelter is on Tongwell Street, outside the Audi garge near Northfield.

He was a famous figure there and could be seen huddled on the corner bench in all weathers, his meagre belongings stacked around him neatly.

MK City Council had made numerous efforts over the years to help find him a proper home, but John always politely refused. His followers, including the well-known ‘Mr Luton’, Naveed Butt, who published numerous videos of him on TikTok, frequently raised money to put him in a hotel – but John always returned to his bus stop after a short spell.

He had occupied his favourite Tongwell Street shelter for the past 13 years and for six years before that he moved between other bus stops in the city, preferring the old-style bench ones so he could sleep stretched out.

Last year a caring member of the public gave the bus shelter a makeover, plugging the draughty gaps, covering it with tarpaulin and buying John a groundsheet and fold-out bed so he be warmer and more comfortable.

The man said this week: “It’s such a surprise that the family have suddenly turned up and are organising his funeral… John always said he was estranged from them after a row about an inheritence.

"It’s just so wrong and unfair that all of us who helped him and cared for him over the years are now prevented from going to his funeral to pay our final respects.”

He said he’d noticed John had started drinking heavily over the past few months and his health was deteriorating as a result. But shortly before the accident, he’d announced he was sobering up and was eating properly again.

Since John’s death, several people had contacted MK City Council and the coroner offering to run a fundraising page to pay for a grand send-off. The Citizen had also lodged official questions about whether or not he would face a ‘Pauper’s funeral’, the most basic of provisions paid for by the local authority.

This morning Thames Valley Police released on social media a statment from John’s family.

It reads: “The family of John Hickmott has released a tribute to their loved one who died following a fatal road traffic collision on Tongwell Street on 19/2.

“We would like to thank all those who have kindly supported him over many years...There will be a private service for John arranged at a suitable time by his family.”

The statement adds: “We would ask you to respect ours and John’s friend’s privacy at this time.”