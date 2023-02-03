Family of little girl killed in savage dog attack in Milton Keynes overwhelmed with love by community

Family and friends of four-year-old Alice Stones who was killed in a savage dog attack, say they are 'overwhelmed with love' from the community.

Since the tragedy on Tuesday people have rallied round paying condolences, laying flowers and toys in tribute to the little girl and, on Wednesday, attended a candelit vigil.

Crowds of people on the Netherfield estate paid their respects for little Alice, who lived with her mum on Broadlands. Prayers were said and music, including ‘Over the Rainbow’ and Amazing Grace’ was played over speakers.

The attack took place in the back garden of the family home in Netherfield

A fundraising page has already raised more than £3,000 to give Alice the ‘most special and beautiful’ funeral.

Grace Wenham, who organised the fundraiser said: “The family of little Alice want to thank everyone who has donated, shared or sent their condolences during this horrendous time.

"Nothing has gone unnoticed and they are overwhelmed with the love felt by the community during this unthinkable tragedy.”

An earlier post stated: "Sadly, on the 31 January, this world lost a beautiful little four-year-old girl to a tragic, awful accident.

"We are the close friends and family of this loving mother and daughter, we are seeking support in raising money to help towards cost of funeral and living in this desperate time of need. Anything that can be contributed will go towards supporting mum and family getting the help and support necessary In order to make this the most special and beautiful send off this little princess deserves.

"We greatly appreciate everyone's love and condolences, please help us in allowing this family the time to grieve during this heartbreaking tragedy. Thank you so much to everyone that can help in any way.”

Residents on Netherfield have described how the community is in shock following the incident.

Woughton community councillor Donna Fuller said: “Netherfield is a very tight-knit estate and the whole community is grieving. There is a profound sense of sadness and shock at what has happened.”

Police are still investigating but believe the dog was a family pet and are trying to establish the animal’s breed.