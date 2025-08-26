Family of rising teen GB gymnast starlet from Milton Keynes struggling to keep dream alive due to costs

The family of a young rising star of GB gymnastics from MIlton Keynes have revealed their struggle to afford the costs involved as they fight to keep the dream alive.

Abigail Bass is a 13-year-old elite gymnast from Milton Keynes and a rising star in Double Mini Trampoline (DMT).

She is currently representing Great Britain on the international stage.

But despite her incredible achievements at such a young age, Abigail’s family receive no financial support to fund her training.

This means that every competition, training camp, travel cost, and kit is entirely self funded. The 2025 World Championships alone will cost £1,775, and Abigail’s annual training and competition expenses are over £6,500.

Abigail’s mum, Lorna said: “At a junior level, athletes don’t usually receive support from governing bodies.

"We’ve also tried to apply for grants from the local community, but these are generally designed for clubs rather than individual athletes.

"Even a small amount of support for juniors would make a huge difference. At this age, the costs are so high that it’s difficult for parents to keep up.”

As a result, Lorna, who works as a nurse, has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs.

She added: “Receiving support from the public for Abigail, and for us as parents, would mean we could enjoy this journey without the constant worry of how to afford the next competition, training camp, or kit costs.”

"It would take away the fear of having to tell her she can’t compete simply because of money.”

Abigail trains for 14 hours a week at Marriotts Gymnastics Club in Stevenage, showing relentless dedication to her sport.

She works incredibly hard to balance school with elite-level training and international competitions, with the goal of representing her country with pride.

Support from the public helps Abigail’s dreams come true and showcases talent from our local community on the world stage.

“For Abigail, not being able to train and compete would be devastating,” she added.

"Trampoline gymnastics is her passion, her outlet, and she’s worked so hard for this since she was little.

“She is so proud to have the opportunity to compete for Great Britain. To have to step back because of money, and not because of talent or effort, would be heart-breaking.”

Some of her recent achievements include ranking 1st in the UK in her age group for Great Britain World Championships 2025, winning a gold medal at the first and second Championships qualification event in Telford, and winning double bronze at Loule Cup 2024 in Portugal for individual and team events.

Abigail hopes to continue to hone her craft and represent the UK in competitions around the world.

She plans to go on to compete in the 2025 World Age Group Championships in Pamplona, Spain and hopes to be selected for the 2026 European Championships and 2026 World Age/Junior Championships in China.

So far Abigail’s GoFundMe page has reached almost £1,200 which is just £100 under its target. If you’d like to support her, you can donate to her page or share it with your family, friends and network.