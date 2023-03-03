Family of stabbing victim Ahmednur Nur’s family speak out against sentencing

The family of Ahmednur Nur have have released a statement condemning this week’s sentencing of his killer Will Mahamah.

They have slammed the verdict, following the death of 16-year-old Ahmednur outside Milton Keynes College, claiming the sentence should have been much longer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will-Mahmah, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, was jailed for 11 years for one count of manslaughter and one count of possession of a knife blade/pointed article in a public place, following Ahmednur’s death on February 11, 2022.

Ahmednur Nuur, 16, was fatally stabbed near Milton Keynes College on February 11, 2022

Ahmednur was stabbed near the junction with Rainbow Drive – he later collapsed outside the college and passed away in hospital later that day.

In a statement the family, said: “We are so angry and appalled at the sentencing. A life was senselessly lost in front of a school which many young students witnessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The outcome of the trial and sentencing does not reflect the devastation caused.

"Ahmednur was robbed of his life and ambitions and nothing changes that fact. This is why knife crime has not gone down, because of the system and insulting sentences not because of excuses such as lack of youth groups and correct parenting.”

Local knife crime campaigner, Cllr Dr Shery Delfani, added: “I am truly appalled by the sentencing. This is not good enough. He needed at least 20 years, justice is not tough enough to be able to stop knife crime. I am calling for tougher sentencing and punishment. I am not satisfied that justice has been done. The impact on Ahmednur’s family is devastating.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, said: “The death of Ahmednur has left his family completely devastated. Ahmednur was an intelligent boy who had a bright future ahead of him. This is another terrible example of how knives ruin lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The incredibly powerful impact statements heard in court exemplifies why we all have an important part to play in stopping the carrying of knives.