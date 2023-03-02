Family pay tribute to ‘amazing dad’ who died in Milton Keynes collision
‘He’s left a huge hole in our lives that will never be replaced’
The family of Ashley Tompkins, who died in a collision in Milton Keynes, have released a heartfelt tribute to him.
Ashley died after a collision involving his motorcycle and a car on Bullington End, Castlethorpe, on October 8 last year. An inquest into his death concluded on February 13.
A family tribute said: “Ashley was a great son to Caroline and Leigh, supportive brother to Jo, Liam and Matt, and an amazing father to his two young children.
“Ashley was always doing something; he was a keen banger racer, being part of ‘Team Asbo’.
“He was always into cars and motorbikes; he loved to spend hours cleaning them.
“He had many hobbies and made the most of his 38 years.
“We speak about Ashley every day. We will never forget what a good person he was.
“He’s left a huge hole in our lives that will never be replaced.”