News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV

Family pay tribute to ‘amazing dad’ who died in Milton Keynes collision

‘He’s left a huge hole in our lives that will never be replaced’

By Olga Norford
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 10:14am

The family of Ashley Tompkins, who died in a collision in Milton Keynes, have released a heartfelt tribute to him.

Ashley died after a collision involving his motorcycle and a car on Bullington End, Castlethorpe, on October 8 last year. An inquest into his death concluded on February 13.

A family tribute said: “Ashley was a great son to Caroline and Leigh, supportive brother to Jo, Liam and Matt, and an amazing father to his two young children.

Ashley Tompkins
Ashley Tompkins
Ashley Tompkins
Most Popular

“Ashley was always doing something; he was a keen banger racer, being part of ‘Team Asbo’.

“He was always into cars and motorbikes; he loved to spend hours cleaning them.

“He had many hobbies and made the most of his 38 years.

“We speak about Ashley every day. We will never forget what a good person he was.

“He’s left a huge hole in our lives that will never be replaced.”