The family of 19-year-old Aaliyah Hancock have paid tribute to their beautiful girl, who died in a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes last month

Aaliyah died at the scene of the incident on H9 Groveway in the early hours of Sunday July 20 after she collided with a Volkswagen Passat.

Tributes were posted on social media to Aaliyah in the aftermath of the incident, while floral tributes and messages were left at the side of the road where the accident happened.

In a tribute issued through Thames Valley Police Aaliyah’s family said: “To our one-of-a-kind Aaliyah, a daughter, a sister, a best friend loved by many - the life and soul, lit up any room she entered, loved like no other and loyal to the core, always helping others, putting them before herself.

“This is a profound loss that cannot be filled. You may no longer be with us in the physical, but we feel you all around us in spirit.

“As you would say, ‘best believe,’ your light lives on. Forever 19, our beautiful girl — may the angels take care of you, my love, in perfect peace. Love you so ❤️”

Following the release of the tribute by police hundreds of messages were posted on social media offering sympathies and supportive messages to the family.

In a Facebook message Aaliyah’s father Craig wrote: “I just want to say thank you to each and everyone one of you for your kind words and messages.

“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I know Aaliyah would be so happy for all the love you have shown so thank you again.”