Family pay tribute to Milton Keynes murder victim who was soon to become a father

The devastated family of a murder victim found in a Milton Keynes street have paid touching tribute to the father-to-be.

Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi, died following an incident in Towan Avenue, Fishermead, on Monday (11/7).

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi was a beloved son, brother, husband, cousin, uncle and soon-to-be father, who was taken from this world in the prime of his life.

“We feel his loss profoundly and are mourning him in family homes across Somaliland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Norway, Canada, Australia, the United States and here in the UK.

“We have been humbled to learn just how many lives Abdifatah touched with his simple kindness, ready smile and quick wit.

“Simple words do not suffice to describe him and what he meant to us collectively and individually, so we will say that he will be missed forever and remembered always.

“We would like to say thank you to Thames Valley Police for all of their hard work and commitment to seeking out justice for Abdifatah and we as a family will not rest until this is achieved.

“We will tell his unborn child all about him and let him or her know how much he loved them even though they were not destined to meet.

“We ask that anyone with any information in relation to Abdifatah's death or the circumstances surrounding it to contact the police.

“Thank you for all your condolences and prayers, we would also like to ask the media to respect our privacy during this difficult time.”