The family of a 'kind and bubbly' 21-year-old MK woman who died after being hit by a black Audi A3 car while traveling on a Voi e-scooter has paid tribute to her.

An inquest into the tragic death of Antonia-Marie Nanyonjo took place this morning (Thursday).

The coroner heard how Antonia was riding a Voi e-scooter towards in Northampton, where she worked as a cardiac physiologist at the town’s hospital, before she ran a red light at a pedestrian crossing at 6.15pm on December 6, 2021.

She was rushed to hospital but sadly died four days later due to a blood clot in the lungs, the inquest heard.

Anne-Marie’s mother paid tribute to her daughter in a statement read out at the inquest.

She said: “Beloved Antonia was very kind, bubbly, helpful, hardworking, and a committed girl. She always lit up the room when she entered and was always there for people due to her very caring personality.

“All her school reports were amazing, and her teachers would always say she was a joy to teach, never getting into trouble or mischief.

"She achieved a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in healthcare science, graduating as a fully qualified cardiac physiologist in September 2021. She began working at Northampton University Hospital's heart centre in September 2021.

"She volunteered at our local church to help with Sunday School for the little ones and also assisted in counting money after the masses. She also volunteered for the teenage cancer charity. She looked after her little sister so well...and they regularly engaged in activities together as they were very close.

“She was our daughter and my best friend. She was always the first to know about fashion trends, new music, new useful products, and funny things that always brightened our days and made them cheerful. She was a very bright bulb of joy for the entire family and her friends. She enjoyed winding up her father for banter and enjoyed very much our family visits to her at University of Plymouth.

“To sum it all up, beloved Antonia was a shining star in our family. We miss her dearly every day, and our lives will never be the same without her. However, we have strong faith, and we trust and pray to our ever-loving God that through His infinite love, mercy, and grace, we may learn how to cope with this great loss. We also pray for the peaceful repose of Antonia’s soul. May our merciful God rest her soul in His perfect eternal peace. Amen.”

Northants Police officer Luke Marshall told the inquest that both women involved in the incident tested negative on an alcohol breathalyser test ant there was ‘no evidence of careless or dangerous driving’ by the 31-year-old female Audi driver.

Senior Coroner for Northamptonshire, Anne Pember, recorded a narrative conclusion. She stated: “She rode in contravention of a red light. She suffered a fractured right femur, and during surgery, she developed a pulmonary embolism and also contracted Covid 19.”