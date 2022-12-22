The Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and the King’s personal representative, has visited Dawsongroup in Milton Keynes on to present the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation.

Dawsongroup is a group of companies specialising in the supply of commercial assets and provides more than 30,000 supply chain links across the UK, Europe, New Zealand and the USA.

Its innovative Temp°store design and success in the humanitarian and global development sector provided them with the winning requirements for the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation.

The Lord-Lieutenant presents Dawsongroup with the Queen's Award

The Countess Howe presented the award to Steve Miller, Dawsongroup CEO. Also in attendance were the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Amanda Marlow, and Lou Marron, the Assistant Clerk to the Buckinghamshire Lieutenancy.

Employees from TCS and Tectoniks who had been involved with the design and production of the winning Temp°store were also invited, along with Dawsongroup directors and staff from across the company.

The presentation began with a demonstration of the Temp°store 10 for the visiting dignitaries, all of whom were very impressed with its range of temperatures and use in humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

The guests were then escorted to the Board room, ensuring the Lord-Lieutenant entered last as protocol dictates, and were introduced by Steve to the waiting audience.

