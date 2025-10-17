Family-run restaurant in Milton Keynes opens up about struggles on social media after going a whole day without customers
Namji, which is based on The Square in Wolverton said in a social media post that it did not make a single sale on Tuesday October 14.
Namji’s owner Naseem Khan wrote: "Today has been a hard day.
"Namji Wolverton didn’t make a single sale… and I won’t pretend it doesn’t hurt.
"But Namji has never just been about business for me.
"It’s my dream, my faith, and my way of serving the community I love.
"Every curry, every roti, every cup of chai is made with care, prayer, and purpose.
"Sometimes life tests us - and today was one of those days.
"But I still believe - in Allah, in hard work, and in the good hearts of people who care about small local businesses."
Namji opened in 2017 and has won multiple awards, including Awards of Excellence from TripAdvisor for three successive years.
The restaurant says a thank you to everyone who has stood by them, it is running an offer where customers get a free onion bhaji with every order – either eating in or taking away.
Naseem added: "If you’ve ever shared a meal with us, smiled across our tables, or said ‘that reminds me of home,’ come back and say hello.
"Let’s remind Wolverton what community truly means."