Family’s heartfelt tribute to Milton Keyes murder victim Calvin Olawale Babatunde

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of murder victim Calvin Olawale Babatunde have released a tribute to their loved one, who was killed on January 25.

The tribute states: “My dearest Dad, thank you for the optimism, positivity, kindness, friendliness, love, laughter and care you brought to everyone’s lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thank you for being a remarkable inspiring role model for us to look up to.

Calvin Olawale Babatunde, was fatally stabbed on January 25

“Thank you for teaching us to live life with joy, kindness, courage and patience.

“We are in so much pain that you have been taken away from us in such a manner, at such a young age. A senseless act of violence that you of all people didn’t deserve.

“There will never be another person like you, your influence in our lives will live on forever and so will your aura.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I strive to honour you through how I live my own life, keeping your kind soul forever young.”

Calvin Olawale Babatunde died after being fatally stabbed at a property in Fen Street, Milton Keynes.