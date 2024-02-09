Family’s heartfelt tribute to Milton Keyes murder victim Calvin Olawale Babatunde
The family of murder victim Calvin Olawale Babatunde have released a tribute to their loved one, who was killed on January 25.
The tribute states: “My dearest Dad, thank you for the optimism, positivity, kindness, friendliness, love, laughter and care you brought to everyone’s lives.
“Thank you for being a remarkable inspiring role model for us to look up to.
“Thank you for teaching us to live life with joy, kindness, courage and patience.
“We are in so much pain that you have been taken away from us in such a manner, at such a young age. A senseless act of violence that you of all people didn’t deserve.
“There will never be another person like you, your influence in our lives will live on forever and so will your aura.
“I strive to honour you through how I live my own life, keeping your kind soul forever young.”
Calvin Olawale Babatunde died after being fatally stabbed at a property in Fen Street, Milton Keynes.
Sadly, Calvin, aged 48 and from Milton Keynes, died at the scene.