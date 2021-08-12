Ben Teague with his son Logan.

Police have named a 26-year-old "much loved" dad who was killed in a crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire earlier this month.

Benjamin Teague and his 18-year-old female passenger both sadly died at the scene of a collision between Mr Teague’s grey BMW 3 Series and a blue Volkswagen ID4 between Towcester and Milton Keynes on Monday, August 2.

His parents have today (August 12) issued a tribute alongside a family photograph of Mr Teague with his young son Logan.

They said: “Ben was a much-loved daddy, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

“Our beautiful boy gone way too soon, our hearts are broken. Your smile will never be forgotten. We love you mate xxxx.”

The family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Crash investigators are still appealing for witnesses to the fatal smash at around 9.10pm on a stretch between the turns for Potterspury and Paulerspury, especially those who have CCTV or dashcam footage.