Famous Finn the 'Tin Can Cat' finds true love to keep him on the straight and narrow in Milton Keynes

A wounded cat that prompted one the the most complex rescue missions ever for the local RSPCA has now fully recovered – and fallen head over heels in love.

Starving stray Finn was named the Tin Can Cat after he got his head firmly wedged in an empty food can while going through bins for food on Kents Hill estate.

Advertisement

Concerned residents and volunteers from the city’s RSPCA branch desperately tried to catch the terrified moggie – but he managed to evade capture for a week.

Finn and Blitzen found true love

"This is one of the most complex cat hunts we have undertaken involving a large number of traps and the support of a posse of volunteers," said an RSPCA spokesman at the time.

"He managed to travel quite some distance over a week…He was scared and went into fight or flight mode. Despite his desperate plight and not having eaten for days he was determined to avoid us. He had amazing agility and even wriggled out of a small gap in a garden shed to elude us.”

Advertisement

No less than 12 traps were set, before timid Finn was finally cornered and taken to the vet to have the tin can removed and his wounds cleaned and treated with antibiotics. He was also neutered.

He stayed at the RSPCA cattery until he was well enough to be rehomed. It as here that he met Blitzen – a sassy black female female with enough confidence for 10 cats.

Advertisement

Poor Finn pictured at the vet after he was rescued

The pair fell head over heels in love, with Blitzen sharing her confidence to bring Finn out of his shell.

Advertisement

RSPCA volunteers worked extra hard to rehome the courting couple together, even though it is often impossible to find someone willing to take on a pair of cats.

“Finn was so smitten with Blitzen we hoped they would find a home together… and they did!” said the RSPCA spokesman.

Advertisement

The new owner has now sent photos of the lovebirds, who are settling in wonderfully and loving all the fuss and affection.

The lovebirds are loving life together in their new home

Advertisement