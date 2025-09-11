Famous Milton Keynes concrete cows are dressed in Palestinian flags by peace campaigners

The concrete cows were decked in Palestinian flags

City-based peace and justice campaigners for have bedecked MK’s famous concrete cows in Palestinian flags to promote their cause.

The Milton Keynes Palestine Solidarity Campaign filmed the Bancroft herd and released the video on Facebook.

They added the caption: “Vote for Milton Keynes Concrete Cows - they have more morality and humanity than Sunak or Starmer, even though they are made of concrete.”

The group campaigns for peace and justice for Palestinians, in support of international law and human rights and against all racism. They meet up for peaceful protests in different locations in Milton Keynes and also show up at national events.

Earlier this week, following the Israeli strike on Doha, the Labour Leader of MK City Council made an emergency statement pledging MK’s support for Palestine.

The strike took place during the council’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday September 9 and the breaking news prompted Cllr Pete Marland to make an impromptu speech.

He said: “I would like to unequivocally join the Prime Minister and say that as Leader of the Council, on behalf of this administration, and I hope the whole council, I totally condemn the Israeli government’s strike on Qatar, which has occurred during this meeting.

Pete said the council was planning to invite members of the local Palestinian community and Palestinian refugees to a special event at the Civic Offices when the UK government is set to join other nations in recognising the State of Palestine at a meeting of the United Nations later in September.