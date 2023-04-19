A giant dinosaur statue that is the first thing train travellers see when they enter Milton Keynes is in danger of crumbling into extinction due to an extraordinary oversight.

The ‘Leonasaurus Rex’ was built by artist Bill Billings and students from Leon School on Bletchley’s Lakes Estate in the early 1990s. With the help of local author David Ashcoft, a time capsule was buried in its mammoth body.

The project was the brainchild of the then headmaster Bruce Abbott, who wanted the statue at the bottom of the school field so it would be the first thing passengers on trains entering Milton Keynes from London would glimpse.

The famous 'Leonasaurus Rex' giant dinosaur was built in the ground of Leon School

Years later, Leon school changed management and it was decided to move the dinosaur off the school premises and onto the nearby recreation ground.

This meant ownership of the structure changed from Milton Keynes Council to Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council – but the problem was that the town council didn’t seem to be aware of this.

Over the years, the massive statue has fallen into disrepair. Chunks are missing from its body and tail and it is in dire need of a prehistoric facelift.

David Ashcroft has been campaigning heavily for it to be repaired and fears it will crumble if nothing is done.

The statue is in dire need of repair as bits are crumbling away

He had been lobbying Milton Keynes Council to take action. But recently, after ‘considerable investigation’, it was discovered the ownership of the dinosaur passed officially to Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council – seven years ago.

David says the town council had denied responsibility during his battle. Now he is furious and has launched a complaint against them.

“Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council provided false information denying ownership and responsibility for Leon Dinosaur, frustrating and causing delay to the campaign seeking to save this item of heritage,” he said.

He has also slammed local MP Iain Stewart for ‘ignoring each and every communication’ sent to him seeking help to rescue the dinosaur.

This week the town council issued a statement to the Citizen saying: “In previous correspondence with Mr Ashford we advised in good faith that the dinosaur was the property of Milton Keynes City Council. We cannot find a written record of a decision in our council minutes stating definitively that the town council took ownership of the dinosaur, but recently oral information has suggested that we took responsibility for the statue when it was moved from Leon School to its present location.”

Town council chair Ethan Kelly-Wilson said: “We apologise to everyone concerned for the failure in the town council’s historical record keeping which has contributed to confusion about ownership and maintenance of this community asset.

“We are now working with the City Council on a community consultation about the future of the dinosaur alongside discussions about the planned regeneration of the Warren green space.

"Both councils recognise the significance of Leonasaurus to all those involved in his creation and to the many residents who view him as an important symbol of the Lakes community."