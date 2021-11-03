Famous Star Trek actor is coming to Milton Keynes to spend an evening with fans

Star Trek fans are invited to spend an evening with George Takai, aka Mr Sulu, at a special event later this month.

The National Film & Sci-Fi Museum at Central Milton Keynes hosting the evening on Wednesday November 17.

A limited number of tickets are available here - but they cost £95 each.

George Takai (left)

George Takei is a globally recognised actor, best known for his portrayal of Mr. Sulu in the acclaimed TV and film series Star Trek. He's also a social justice activist, social media mega- power and New York Times bestselling author.

Guests will be greeted with a drinks reception and a welcome from George, then given the opportunity to explore the National Film & Sci-Fi Museum after dark.

They can have their photo taken with George and also have him sign a piece of their own memorabilia, or a supplied photo if preferred.

A special poster print is being produced for this event, which is open to all ages, and this will be given to all in attendance.

This is the first in a series of 'Evening with' functions planned by the museum, which is sited in Secklow Gate West.

The museum is dedicated to saving props, costumes, art, photos, and footage from some of the biggest film and TV productions and making them available for everyone to see and enjoy.

At the same time, it tells the stories of their creation and of the people who helped to revolutionise the way we see films today.

Housed at the museum is a unique collection of artefacts from some of the most well known film and TV franchises, as well as some classics, fan favourites and even specialist Sci-Fi movies.

Displays range from Star Wars to Indiana Jones, James Bond to Ghostbusters, and Harry Potter to Marvel, and exhibits include Darth Vader’s screen used mask, James Bond’s Walther PPK gun, Indiana Jones’ whip, and Cyberman helmets from Doctor Who.

There is also a Pixel Bunker retro arcade where visitors can play a huge selection of original classic arcade machines