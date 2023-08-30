Famous trans comedian Jordan Gray to perform in Milton Keynes, where her mum lives

News you can trust since 1981
She’s excited to be coming home
By Sally Murrer
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST

Comedian Jordan Grey is to bring her smash hit show ‘Is it a Bird?’ to Milton Keynes – because it’s where her mum lives.

And she says she’s excited to be coming home, describing MK as “bluddy massive”.

Jordan, who was the first trans woman ever to headline the London Palladium, adds: “There’s a service you can get where little robots deliver your shopping. I’m not even joking, look it up, they are adorable.”

She said her mum lives in Milton Keynes because there’s “a banging care home there that she volunteers at.”

Jordan will perform at The Stables at Wavendon on Saturday September 9 at 8pm.

Is it a Bird? brings together her love of superheroes, her Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and far beyond the LGBTQIA+ community.

Jordan takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman and the show is described as “big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun”.

She has enjoyed a monumental rise to fame over the past year, since she took Is it a Bird? to the Edinburgh Fringe in August 2022.

After 10 years in the music biz plus a memorable run on The Voice, she suddenly becameis one of the UK’s most exciting and celebrated comics.

Last October, she changed the landscape of British TV when she appeared on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live and spontaneously stripped naked during a show-stopping song.

This brought trans bodies a level of visibility never previously reached within the mainstream national press, said delighted reviewers.

Jordan herself said: “It’s a bit of a blur. I remember coming off stage (nude) and getting wrapped in a pink kimono and brought back to my dressing room. I was lying on the floor catching my breath surrounded by all my agents who were all beaming from ear to ear – and I felt like I had done something special.”

Not to lose the pace, she followed that a week later by being the first trans person to play the London Palladium solo, garnering another slew of praise and five-star reviews from the press.

Jordan also launched her brand-new podcast – Transplaining with Jordan Gray, where she answers questions from the public

