Famous TV actor who lives in Milton Keynes is awarded OBE in New Year Honours

MK’s resident famous actor has been honoured by King Charles with an OBE.

Kevin Whately, the former star of detective series Lewis, lives in Woburn Sands with his wife, actress Madelaine Newton.

He was today named in the New Year Honours list as a reward for his decades of services to drama and charities.

The Cumbrian-born actor, who is now 73, rose to fame in Auf Wiedersehen Pet, a comedy-drama television programme about seven British construction workers who left the United Kingdom to search for employment overseas. He played a browbeaten Geordie brickie called Neville Hope.

Kevin Whately as Lewis

He also played John Thaw's right-hand man in detective drama Inspector Morse for 13 years.

Kevin said he was "grateful and delighted" to receive the OBE but paid tribute to full-time charity workers, saying they deserved recognition too.

Another Milton Keynes man, Adrian Christy, appeared in the New Year Honours list. He is Chief Executive Officer of Table Tennis England and was awarded an OBE for his services to table tennis.

And a former MK schoolboy who launched a campaign against bullying was also recognised for his leadership and commitment.

Alex Holmes, who is now 36, grew up in the city and founded the peer-to-peer Anti-Bullying Ambassadors programme when he was just 16 years old after experiencing racist and homophobic bullying himself.

Consisting of a network of trained young people dedicated to preventing all types of bullying particularly in schools, the programme has helped countless youngsters.

Alex was named on the Independent on Sunday's Happy List as one of the ‘100 people who make Britain a happier place to live’ and has a keen interest on barriers to children’s happiness and wellbeing.

He was awarded an OBE for his services to young people.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to receive this OBE for services to young people. This is for young people who experienced bullying, like I did at a young age, but don’t realise their strengths in disguise.

"I’m proud of the young people I’ve supported over many years. I know my mother, who sadly died last year, would be incredibly proud too.”