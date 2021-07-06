Fancy a job in the outdoors helping to look after parkland in Milton Keynes?

The Parks Trust is currently recruiting for people to join their expanding team - including an enforcement officer to 'police' local parks and discourage anti-social behaviour.

The self-financing charity looks after 25% of Milton Keynes’ green space, including parkland, woods, lakes, and river valleys.

It currently employs more than 70 people in a variety of roles including landscaping, finance, property, environmental, marketing, outdoor learning and events, as well as a dedicated team who run their watersports and activities at Willen Lake.

The Parks Trust has several vacancies

Now the trust is looking for new employees who the outside and the green environment. It is advertising for five different roles within the Landscaping and Operations team. These include a trainee tractor driver, a landscape maintenance and forestry trainee and ground works t.

There are also vacancies for a landscape maintenance supervisor and a hard and ground works team supervisor.

For their trainee roles, The Parks Trust is looking for individuals who have an interest in the landscape or forestry industry, who are enthusiastic and fast learners with a willingness to take on further training to enhance their skill level in horticulture.

For the supervisors roles, they are looking for people with at least three years’ experience in a similar role.

There is also a vacancy for a Parks Enforcement Officer to join the team. The role is part of a new Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS) that has been entered into with Thames Valley Police.

The successful applicant will be enthusiastic and enjoy working with people and being outdoors to patrol the parks and help keep park users safe.

They will work alongside the Ranger team and your primary role will be to discourage and manage anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment of other visitors and residents or that damages the parkland.

Also Willen Lake is currently looking at people to join its team. Roles currently available include a receptionist and an administrator.

"You will be joining a ground-breaking organisation and be part of a high-performing team with a great range of staff benefits: ongoing support and training, excellent contributory pension scheme (up to 10% employer contribution), income protection and life assurance cover, enhanced maternity and paternity allowances, occupational sick pay, generous annual leave allowance, alongside other additional benefits," said a spokesman.

He added: "At The Parks Trust we welcome people from all backgrounds and are committed to improving the diversity of our team and to equality of opportunity for all staff. Applications are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships"