Fancy living in a castle? There's one for sale less than half an hour's drive from Milton Keynes

Take a peep inside with our gallery of photos

A rare historic castle that offers luxury living inside has gone on the market less than half an hour’s drive away from Milton Keynes.

Stowe Castle near Buckingham was originally a farmhouse dating back to around 1740 but it was later turned into a castle with battlements and 60ft high castellated stone walls.

Sitting on the edge of the National Trust Stowe Landscaped Gardens, the Grade II listed horseshoe-shaped property is set in 1.78 acres and comes with its own helipad, staff accommodation and even a self-contained ‘party barn’ complete with catering kitchen and bar.

Inside the main house there are five bedrooms, five living rooms and five bathrooms, all with a wealth of period features including solid oak doors, an ornate marble fireplace, flagstone flooring, window seats, shutters and decorative cornicing. All the rooms are described as “immaculately presented”.

The property is being marketed by Savills with a guide price of a cool £4,500,000.

Their spokesperson said: “This is an extremely rare opportunity to own your own castle in the Home Counties! It's a beautiful historic home with the most exquisite interiors created by one of the most acclaimed interior designers in the country.”

1 . Take a peep inside this castle for sale near Milton Keynes It's built in a horseshoe shape set in 1.78 acres Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Take a peep inside this castle for sale near Milton Keynes The main dining room is impressive Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . ​Take a peep inside this castle for sale near Milton Keynes The kitchen is spacious with a central island Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . ​Take a peep inside this castle for sale near Milton Keynes One of the five lavish loving rooms Photo: Savills Photo Sales