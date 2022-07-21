Fans of West End musicals invited to join new choir starting in Milton Keynes

Rebecca Hardcastle works with many of the West End’s best known stars at the Sing Space in London and lives in Wolverton.

She is starting a local choir for keen singers who love musical theatre and want the chance to work with a professional voice coach while belting out showtunes together.

Rebecca said: “The singers will learn to get the most from their voice. We will cover breathing, resonance, posture and range and we are looking for people who are really enthusiastic about musicals.

“Singing is so good for mental health, we all benefit from singing and from the social aspect of singing together. People have told me singing is the best part of their week, and that it relieves stress.

"I know what joy singing can bring and I want to enable as many people as possible to experience that joy.”

Rebecca joined the Sing Space Musical Theatre choir, run by West End coach Rachel Lynes, during lockdown and loved it so much that she wanted to bring the experience to her local area, reaching those who don’t usually have a chance to get this close to the West End.

“Although I’d performed for many years, I missed the pure joy of singing harmonies and showtunes in a group,” she said.

Launch day will be on Monday September 19 at The King’s Community Centre in Wolverton.

The choir will then meet weekly for 90 minutes, with the chance to sing with West End Stars at one of London’s largest venues to raise money for charity.

They will be singing hits ranging from popular musicals like Les Mis, West Side Story and Mamma Mia as well as discovering new material.

At the end of each 90-minute session, there will be some free time to take showtune requests that people can sing together.

Each session will also be live streamed, so anyone who can’t make it in person can still join in from a private members group which will contain all music and lyrics.

The termly fee is £125.40 for 12 sessions.

To sign up, visit here.