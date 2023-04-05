Fares to rise for controversial MK Connect bus service in Milton Keynes

Opposition Conservative councillors have slammed the decision to increase fares on the city’s controversial MK Connect transport service.

They have described the service as ‘failing’ and branded Labour and Lib Dem councillors ‘hypocrites’ for upping the prices.

The increases include the price of rides between the newly-extended peak hours of 6am to 9am and 2pm to 5pm, when fares will rise to £3.85 a journey.

Fare are set to rise on the MK Connect service

This represents a hike of 10% at a time when many people are struggling, say the Tories.

Cllr David Hopkins, Group Leader of MK Conservative Group, said: “The council has already diverted £500,000 of local planning gain monies to subsidise the failing MK Connect service... money that should be used to provide much needed community facilities in our newly developing areas or which could be seed funding new reliable, timetabled bus services in those areas.”

He added: "We know many residents in areas furthest from health, shopping and education facilities are struggling to find transport solutions and we would prioritise supporting residents where we can.”

Conservatives believe this is just another money grab by the Labour-Lib Dem alliance.

"They are more than happy to tax residents to the maximum… They planned an 11% rent increase on social housing (before being restricted by the Conservative Government) and now they hike up the price of their own public transport service by 10%,” said Cllr Hopkins.

“They are using your money to pay for their incompetence. Milton Keynes’ residents deserve better.”

The demand-responsive MK Connect transport service was launched two years ago after MK Council scrapped many of its subsidised bus routes in the city.

A fleet of electric vans offers a bespoke service that people can book in advance via their phones or online, and the vehicles are shared by people heading the same way, with pick-ups typically close to the passenger’s home.

At first the new user-friendly concept prompted more complaints than compliments, with people saying the timings were erratic and the booking system too difficult.