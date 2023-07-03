Farm just outside Milton Keynes offers unique childcare camps for working parents this summer

Thrift Farm at Whaddon has launched its highly successfully Activity Day Camps for parents seeking childcare this summer.

The camps will run from Monday July 24 to Friday September 1 and are open to all children aged between three and 12.

Youngsters can enjoy a wide range of activities consisting of challenges, experiments, adventures – and a tremendous amount of fun is promised, say the organisers.

Thrift Farm near Milton Keynes is offering childcare day camps this summer

The activities are split between Thrift Farm itself and the nearby woods. In the forest area, children can build dens, play in the mud kitchen jump on trampolines and enjoy campfires.

There is a special heated marquee for bad weather days, with activities such as loom bands, colouring, board games and puzzles, reading and bean bags for chilling out on.

The youngsters can also have a go at archery or tennis or play football.

And, of course, there are the supervised visits to Thrift Farm to meet the animals and enjoy the adventure playground, new jumping pillows and zip wire.

The Activity Day Camps are Ofsted registered and run jointly with Kids Play Childcare. Children must be toilet trained to attend.

They are open from 8:30am until 6:00pm, with early and late clubs available daily. Prices range from £31 for a half day to £47 for a full day or £36 for school day hours. Lunch, an evening meal and drunks and snacks are included.

There are options to pay with childcare vouchers and early bird or sibling discounts are available.

A Thrift Farm spokesman said: “We sold out on certain days at our last Activity Day Camp. You are recommended to book as soon as possible."

She added: "If you have any questions, please call 01908 643539, option 2, or alternatively email Vikki at [email protected]”

Thrift Farm is also organising special Sensory play sessions and Messy play sessions for young visitors this summer. Running from Saturday July 22 until Sunday September 3, little ones can enjoy playing with sand and water.