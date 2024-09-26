Fascinating video shows hows Milton Keynes looked in the early 1990s
The channel, called Time Emotion, is specifically about MK and includes well-made videos about every from lost pubs to fascinating facts about our city.
“The channel is really just looking at my own hometown and that is Milton Keynes,” said the modest creator, who’s happy for the Citizen to use the video.
Called ‘Milton Keynes Video Footage Early 1990s’ it is a compilation of videos shot between 1990 and 1992.
It shows shops such as BHS and Halfords thriving in the shopping centre and The Point cinema in all its glory, with a light-up sign advertising its latest film.
The city centre outdoor market is shown to be bustling with shoppers, while the city centre itself looks sparkling and clean.
The video also features MK’s Great Balloon Race of 1990, when a record-breaking 217,000 balloons were released.