Fascinating video shows hows Milton Keynes looked in the early 1990s

An old Milton Keynes sign from decades ago

A YouTube filmmaker is taking people on a trip down memory lane by compiling video footage taken of Milton Keynes more than 30 years ago.

The channel, called Time Emotion, is specifically about MK and includes well-made videos about every from lost pubs to fascinating facts about our city.

“The channel is really just looking at my own hometown and that is Milton Keynes,” said the modest creator, who’s happy for the Citizen to use the video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called ‘Milton Keynes Video Footage Early 1990s’ it is a compilation of videos shot between 1990 and 1992.

It shows shops such as BHS and Halfords thriving in the shopping centre and The Point cinema in all its glory, with a light-up sign advertising its latest film.

The city centre outdoor market is shown to be bustling with shoppers, while the city centre itself looks sparkling and clean.

The video also features MK’s Great Balloon Race of 1990, when a record-breaking 217,000 balloons were released.