Disruption to services between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston will continue until around 4pm due to a fatality on the line

Commuters have been warned disruption will continue between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston until around 4pm following a fatality on the line.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Berkhamsted Railway Station around 9.40am.

Paramedics attended but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene, with British Transport Police saying the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

A transport police spokesman told National World: “Officers were called to Berkhamsted railway station at around 9.40am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

All lines have now reopened, but disruption is expected to last until around 2pm, and trains between Milton Keynes and London Euston will either be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised.

A London Northwestern Railway spokesperson said: “Services between Milton Keynes and London Euston were subject to delays and cancellation this morning while the emergency services dealt with an incident on the railway.

“Our thoughts are with everybody affected by this incident.

"Any passenger whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.”

The routes affected are Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street and London Euston, and London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham and London, passing through Milton Keynes.

