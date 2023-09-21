News you can trust since 1981
Favourite Disney classic film Hocus Pocus returns to Milton Keynes for Halloween

It’s to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary
By Sally Murrer
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
The family favourite film Hocus Pocus is to make a comeback in Milton Keynes in time for Halloween.

A Disney classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the the three Sanderson Sisters witches, the film is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will be showing at Cineworld as well as MK Gallery.

Park Circus, which represents the international repertory theatrical rights, is giving fans a chance to enjoy the hilariously wicked 1993 original in selected venues up and down the country.

A spokesperson said: “You’re in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches return from 17th-century Salem after some unsuspecting pranksters accidentally conjure them up.

“It's a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth—but first, they must outwit three kids and a talking cat... Hocus Pocus is an outrageously wild comedy that's sure to entertain everyone.”

Doug Davis, CEO of Park Circus, said: “It's become an annual tradition to experience Hocus Pocus on the big screen. This Halloween, we are thrilled to be marking 30 years of the Sanderson Sisters in style with our biggest celebration of this Disney favourite yet at hundreds of cinemas across the UK and beyond.”

Hocus Pocus will be shown at Cineworld in Milton Keynes from September 29 to October 5. Bookings can be made here.

It will then be screened at MK Gallery’s cinema on Friday October 27, Saturday October 28 and Halloween night itself, Tuesday October 31. Tickets can be booked here.

