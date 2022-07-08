Fear for safety of families of geese and goslings crossing busy roads in Milton Keynes

Animal lover Rachael said he has had to stop for geese crossing Bletcham Way, in Bletchley, but is worried for the birds’ safety as other drivers are not as patient.

“There are a family of geese that regularly cross the Bletcham Way between Mount Farm Park lake in Bletchley and the TK Maxx entrance. “They often cross this fast paced road twice a day. A lot of the time drivers, like myself), wait for them to cross,” she said.

“But some people can become very impatient and can’t wait to get past.“Recently while waiting for the birds to cross, I noticed one of them had a damaged wing where it had quite possibly been hit by a car.“I, and I'm sure others, are worried for the safety of these birds and something needs to be done.”Rachael said she had written to The Parks Trust which is responsible for the parkland in Mount Farm but was told there was not much the charity could do.

A highway maintenance team was travelling along the H3 Monks Way when they spotted these birds attempting to waddle across the road

“I really hope no-one harm these birds but something needs to be done to keep them safe.“There's no signage up to warn drivers of the birds crossing. Those new to the area could travel too fast and drive into the birds. There's also no fence to stop the birds from crossing the busy road.”

A response from The Parks Trust stated: “Unfortunately we’re unable to put up a fence to stop this from happening. The geese being wild would just find an alternative way around.”

Advice from an animal conservation charity explained: “After ducklings and goslings hatch, their parents walk the babies (who can’t fly yet) to nearby water sources.

“The best way to help is to contact local police for help stopping traffic. Once traffic is stopped, slowly and calmly herd the babies and parents to safety. Only try to capture the family if necessary for their safety.

“Concerned residents can also help by waving at drivers to alert them to the birds.”