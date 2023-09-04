Fears grow for welfare of 12-year-old Milton Keynes girl missing since Friday

Concerns are growing for a missing 12-year-old girl from Milton Keynes.

Kiera was last seen in Fishermead at around 9.30pm on Friday (September 1).

Police are appealing for help to find Keira who has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black leggings.

Police say they are concerned for Keira's welfare. Submitted image.

She is known to frequent the Ashland, Shenley Church End and Oldbrook estates.

PC Daniel Simson said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kiera, who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43230392535.