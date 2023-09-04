News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Fears grow for welfare of 12-year-old Milton Keynes girl missing since Friday

Kiera was last seen in Fishermead at around 9.30pm
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read

Concerns are growing for a missing 12-year-old girl from Milton Keynes.

Kiera was last seen in Fishermead at around 9.30pm on Friday (September 1).

Police are appealing for help to find Keira who has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black leggings.

Police say they are concerned for Keira's welfare. Submitted image.Police say they are concerned for Keira's welfare. Submitted image.
Police say they are concerned for Keira's welfare. Submitted image.
Most Popular

She is known to frequent the Ashland, Shenley Church End and Oldbrook estates.

PC Daniel Simson said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kiera, who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43230392535.

“If you see her, please contact the force on 999.”