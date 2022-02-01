Female-run Milton Keynes restaurant to hold 'health day' for women from ethnic communities

A female-run Punjabi restaurant has teamed up with Healthwatch MK to offer help to women in MK's ethnic communities.

Namji Xscape is hosting a daytime event on February 23, when health professionals will be on hand to discuss issues ranging from gynecological conditions to mental heath problems.

The relaxed session will take place during the day between 10am and 4pm so mothers can get the children to school and attend.

The women can get health advice from professionals

Namji owner Naseem Khan will provide healthy but tasty Punjabi food and the women will be able to chat informally or get one to one health advice from any one of a number of professionals.

Naseem is an advocate of women so when she was approached by Healthwatch MK to host the event she jumped at the opportunity to help to promote better health and wellbeing within the wider ethnic minority communities.

She said: "“There are many reasons why women within these communities need an event like this. There are often religious and cultural reasons why women don’t get checked or receive the health care that they need, and, in some cases, there is a language barrier issue too.

"All too often we hear of women suffering in silence so we, along with Healthwatch MK wanted to provide a safe place where women can come and find out more with the aim of better health and wellbeing.”

Namji owner Naseem Khan

Healthwatch’s Tracy Keech said:, “Our number one priority is to champion patients in MK who are struggling to access healthcare. We know that women, especially those from minority ethnic backgrounds, are more likely to have their health concerns dismissed or feel side-lined. They’re also more likely to experience barriers getting to see a doctor, nurse or hospital consultant.

"We’re proud to work with Naseem, and our local healthcare partners, to offer women a safe space where they can put their own health first.”

Among the subjects under discussions will be fertility, pregnancy, pregnancy loss and post-natal support, menopause, menstrual health, breast screening, mental health and diabetes.

Partners include Carers MK, Diabetes MK, Mind BLMK, SOFEA and the Terence Higgins Trust.