The popular Linford Eats festival is to provide a day of food and festivities in MK next month.

Linford Eats will return on Thursday June 13, offering fun and culinary delights for all the family.

There will be a feast of feast of food, drink, dessert, music, local traders, kids entertainment, face painting and even a land train giving rides.

Suitable for family and friends of all ages, including well-behaved dogs on leads, visitors can enjoy the festival in the grounds of Great Linford Manor Park from 4pm until 8pm.

Linford Eats was launched in 2021 by The Parks Trust as part of celebrations of the extensive improvements of Great Linford Manor Park. Now, the Trust is handing over the reins (or recipe) to the team behind Cranfield Market, known as Social Society Events.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “ We are passionate about events that are family friendly, inclusive and cater to a wide range of needs such as dietary requirements. We look forward to welcoming residents to a sensational summer fiesta.”

Linford Eats is free to attend and visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs to sit on.

