Festival for foodies to come to Milton Keynes next month

By Sally Murrer
Published 29th May 2024, 15:20 BST
The popular Linford Eats festival is to provide a day of food and festivities in MK next month.

Linford Eats will return on Thursday June 13, offering fun and culinary delights for all the family.

There will be a feast of feast of food, drink, dessert, music, local traders, kids entertainment, face painting and even a land train giving rides.

Suitable for family and friends of all ages, including well-behaved dogs on leads, visitors can enjoy the festival in the grounds of Great Linford Manor Park from 4pm until 8pm.

Linford Eats food festival comes to Milton Keynes on June 13

Linford Eats was launched in 2021 by The Parks Trust as part of celebrations of the extensive improvements of Great Linford Manor Park. Now, the Trust is handing over the reins (or recipe) to the team behind Cranfield Market, known as Social Society Events.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “ We are passionate about events that are family friendly, inclusive and cater to a wide range of needs such as dietary requirements. We look forward to welcoming residents to a sensational summer fiesta.”

Linford Eats is free to attend and visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs to sit on.

People will be able to enjoy a variety of street food such as Safs Kitchen, Fungs, Plant Bass’d, drinks from a double decker bus bar and ice cream milkshakes, alongside a range of desserts. New to Linford Eats this year will be a handmade dog treats stall as well as award winning locally made cheese and more.

