Festival of flowers planned in Milton Keynes town to mark Queen's Jubilee

The special Floral Jubilee will be held at he Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul in Newport Pagnell.

Arrangements are being created by a range of local groups and organisations such as The Memory Club, Fireworks Committee, Bowls Club, Newport Pagnell District Guiding, Christmas Tree Festival, Sunday Club, Bluebell Flowers as well as other local churches in the town and, of course, St Peter and St Paul’s own talented flower arrangers.

Some of the arrangements will represent organisations of which the Queen is patron, such as the Royal Ballet and the Mothers Union whilst others will represent royalty and the Queen’s life.

St Peter and St Paul Church in Newport Pagnell

The organisers promise a “riot of colour, design and meaning”.

The festival will take place over the celebration weekend from Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5 and visitors are welcome between 10am and 4pm on each of the days. Homemade refreshments will be served.

A poignant poppy tribute is planned to be exhibited under the panelling where the names of the wartime fallen are inscribed, together with a reminder of conflicts fought during the Queen’s reign.

There will also be a design based on Christianity, a theme close to the Queen’s heart.