New figures have shown fewer Milton Keynes Dons fans were arrested last season, with the club issuing more banning orders.

Home Office figures show four fans of the League Two club were arrested for football-related disorder in the 2023-2024 season, down from 11 the previous campaign.

These included two arrests for entering the pitch, an arrest for public disorder, and an arrest for violent disorder.

In total there were 2,584 arrests made in connection with domestic football in England and Wales and games involving the national teams abroad, representing a 14% increase.

Home Office figures have shown a decrease in the number of MK Dons fans arrested in the past season

Despite the rise in arrests, the number of matches where football-related incidents were reported has fallen by 12%.

The figures also show five Milton Keynes Dons supporters were subject to banning orders as of the end of the season, prohibiting them from attending football matches for a set period of time.

Last season three new banning orders were handed out to fans of the club, with eight over the past five years.

Nationally the number of football banning orders in force went up 34%, to 2,172 at the end of the season.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for football policing Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: "Last season around 47 million people attended men’s domestic and international matches, the highest number we have on record, and the vast majority of football fans are law-abiding citizens who want to support their team.

"However, there are a small number of fans who commit offences, and we will continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and our other partners to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."