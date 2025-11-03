Figures reveal how many inmates let out of Milton Keynes prison early

Ministry of Justice figures show that 45 inmates received early release from HMP Woodhill prison in Milton Keynes as part of the Government's scheme to tackle overcrowding

Figures from the Ministry of Justice have revealed how many inmates have been let out of HMP Woodhill prison in Milton Keynes early.

In total, 45 inmates were let out of the category B men’s high security prison and young offenders institution on Tattenhoe Street as part of the Government’s new early release scheme.

This was implemented as an emergency measure on September 10 2024 in a bid to tackle overcrowding in prisons.

Under the scheme, eligible prisoners can be released after serving only 40 per cent of their fixed term sentence, rather than the usual 50 per cent.

Across England and Wales 38,042 inmates had been freed early under the scheme, with the highest number coming at HMP Humber near Hull - 1,126.

The current scheme for the early release of prisoners replaced a separate one introduced by the previous Conservative Government.

Under this process, 13,325 prisoners in England and Wales were freed early between October 17 2023 and September 9 2024.

Separate Ministry of Justice data shows that there were 11,041 recalls to custody between April and June 2025 of offenders who had breached the conditions of their release.

This was a 13 per cent increase on the same period during 2024, and a 62 per cent rise on 2023.

Speaking following the release of the latest figures, a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said the Government took "decisive action to stop our prisons from collapsing."

The spokeswoman added: "Public protection is our number one priority, so offenders out on licence face strict conditions such as exclusion zones and being tagged, and they can be brought back to prison if they break these rules."

