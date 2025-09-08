Figures show 148 electric vehicle charging sockets installed in Milton Keynes in past three years
The figures from the Department for Transport cover the period from when the Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant (EVCG) was introduced.
The grant funds the installation of electric vehicle smart charge points across the country, including private homes, commercial properties and car parks.
Grants of up to £350 are provided to residential and commercial landlords, as well as residential owners and renters, while up to £30,000 is provided for their installation in car parks.
Under the grant scheme, £70,800 has been provided towards the 148 new sockets that have been installed since 2022.
The new EVCG replaced the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme, which between 2014 and 2022 enabled the setting up of 2,316 charging device installations across the area.
Nationally the EVCG has funded the installation of 23,178 charging sockets, including 10,647 in the year to July.
The majority of charging sockets have been fitted in flats and rented residential properties, with 13,816 installed since the scheme started in 2022.
The grant allocated around £16.6 million since its launch, including £6.3 million in the last year.
Head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Rosie Downes described the number of charging sockets installed as ‘a positive step towards decarbonising transport.’
"Many people - especially those living in flats or rented accommodation - still face barriers to installing chargers, which must be addressed," Downes said.
"Faster chargers, better grid integration and ongoing maintenance are also essential.
"While expanding charging networks is vital, it must be part of a broader strategy that includes reducing car dependency and significantly improving public transport options.
"The Government must ensure that these investments are equitable, accessible to all communities and aligned with the UK's climate goals."
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in response: "We are making it easier and cheaper to own an electric vehicle.
"We know access to charging is a barrier for people thinking of making the switch, so we are tackling that head on so that everyone - whether or not they have a driveway - can access the benefits of going electric."