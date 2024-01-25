Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parking charge revenue at Milton Keynes Hospital soared by nearly £350,000 in 2023, a new report shows.

Financial comparison site, The Grade, calculated the 34 per cent increase on revenue in 2022, which came to £1,020,200.

It reflects a national pattern across England, where NHS Trusts collectively generated an £145.9 million from parking charges, highlighting a 50 per cent increase from the prior year.

Charges vary among NHS hospital car parks, which are managed by parking company APCOA.

At Milton Keynes hospital, charges begin at £2.70 for one hour, £3.70 for two and climbing to £4.80 for up to five hours, and £10.60 for up to 24.A Milton Keynes University Hospital spokesperson argued the charges had not increased last year, and revenue went to managing the facilities.

They added: “The trust’s car parking is managed by a third party and all revenue generated from patient and visitor parking funds the ongoing management of our car parking facilities, including ensuring the facilities are secure, as well as investing in the development of new car parking in-line with the expansion of our local community.

“Despite inflationary pressures, there has been no increase in car parking charges for patients and visitors in the last year and visitors who regularly visit the hospital are all able to apply for a £20 weekly pass. Parking is free for all blue badge holders.

“The trust is also proud to offer free car parking for staff, a policy which has been in place since 2019.”

A spokesperson for The Grade said: “[The report] underscores a troubling trend in England’s healthcare system - the escalating cost of hospital parking. With revenues soaring by 50 per cent in just one year, the financial burden on patients and carers intensifies, contradicting the ethos of accessible healthcare.

“The stark differences in charges between trusts and individual hospitals highlight not only a lack of uniformity but also raise concerns about equity and fairness.

