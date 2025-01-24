Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Figures from the Ministry of Justice have shown a rise in mortgage repossession claims across Milton Keynes.

According to the latest data, there were 110 mortgage repossession claims across Milton Keynes in the year to September - an increase on the 94 in 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, 21,440 repossession claims were submitted across England and Wales - an increase on 15,377 the year before, and the highest figure since 2019.

Separate figures provided by the Department for Work and Pensions show an increase in the number of households receiving financial help through the Government’s Support for Mortgage Interest programme.

Households where one member has a mortgage, and at least one member receives benefits, are eligible for the scheme.

The scheme provides an interest-bearing loan and certain home loans, and according to data covering the latest three-month period there are 1,655 households in the South East receiving financial support to help them pay their mortgage.

This was an increase of 17 per cent on the same period in the previous year, when 1,410 households received support.

Nationally, 13,090 households received support, a 15 per cent increase on the year before, and the highest figure since 2021.

Debt relief charity StepChange said the mortgage arrears of the average client has trebled over the last five years, from £2,977 in 2019, to £8,986 in 2024.

StepChange head of communications Simon Trevethick said: "As headline stats around inflation and interest rates have been steadily decreasing over the past couple of years, much of the attention has turned away from the cost-of-living pressures people face.

"But across the country, rising mortgage arrears and an increased risk of repossession activity is alarming and is something we have seen replicated in our client data.

"For anyone struggling with ongoing mortgage payments or worried about debt - don’t hesitate to reach out to your creditors and ask for help."

A Government spokesperson added: "No person should be in poverty. That’s why the Support for Mortgage Interest scheme is available, we’ve extended the Household Support Fund again and are giving an extra £233 million to councils directly for homelessness, including the largest-ever investment in prevention services, taking the total to nearly £1 billion for 2025-2026."