A stage recording of the award-winning, West End hit, Heathers: The Musical, is to be screened at the Odeon in Milton Keynes.

The screening, on March 28, will be shown at the cinema at Stadium MK as part of a UK-wide one-night-only special event.

Based on the 1989 cult classic film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the musical adaptation follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, whose dreams of popularity finally start to come true when she’s taken under the wings of the three beautiful, yet impossibly cruel Heathers.

Heathers The Musical is showing at The Odeon in Milton Keynes

But when mysterious new kid, teen rebel JD arrives in town, Veronica realises that while it might kill to be a nobody, it’s murder being a somebody…Fans of the musical are in for some Big Fun as the live recording, captured in its original London home, The Other Palace, features some of the 2022 cast including musical star Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as J.D., Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke, Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara.