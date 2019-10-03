Film shows daily challenges faced by hearing-impaired students in Milton Keynes

A short film called 'Pardon?' has been created by students to lift the lid on what it’s really like to live with a hearing impairment.

The pupils are members of the newly-formed MK Hearing Impaired Youth group, and they got together to film a typical mainstream school day from the perspective of a girl with hearing difficulties.

The project came about after the group members, who come from a dozen schools in MK, realised they were all experiencing the same issues in daily school life.

They wanted to find a way to tell everyone in schools, from teachers and support staff to other students, how they could make things easier.

The aspiring film-makers also hope it will send a message to other students with a hearing difficulty that they are not alone.

They wrote and directed the 12-minute film themselves and the project was funded by Milton Keynes Council.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families said: “I am really excited by this project and what it means to the students involved. The film really helped me better understand the pressures on this group of young people and what we can all do as teachers, friends and family to support them.



"I hope everyone will take the time to view the film and share it and we welcome schools to use the film in any way they like. An ambassador from the group would be happy to present the film and talk to any students who may have a hearing difference of their own.”



As part of the project, students were asked a series of questions to help debunk some common myths and misconceptions about hearing impairment.

You can watch the film at the top of this article plus read the full FAQ with students online here.