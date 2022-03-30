Financial help offered to struggling households in Milton Keynes as bills rise from Friday

The Labour/Liberal Democrat administration is this week reaching out to low income residents as higher bills are set to hit households from Friday..

Energy bills and National Insurance are increasing this April, while inflation reached a 30-year high in February.

The Progressive Alliance group that runs Milton Keynes Council says it is doing all it can to help. The measure include allocating more than £15 million to help struggling residents pay their council tax bills, and £500,000 to help people through the energy crisis.

Energy bills are set to rise from Friday

They have earmarked £3 million for concessionary public transport fares and £150,000 to maintain a Local Welfare Provision Scheme, which can help residents in need by providing items such as beds, cookers, and fridge freezers.

The council has also pledged to provide a council tax discount to many residents who are currently ineligible for the Government’s Council Tax Rebate scheme.

Cllr Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes Council, said: “Families in Milton Keynes were already being hit by the cost-of-living crisis, and it is only going to get worse this month as bills start to arrive.”

“The reality is because of the Government’s mishandling of this crisis, people will have to choose between heating and eating.”

Deputy leader Robin Bradburn said: “We’re doing all we can as a council to support our residents, but we can’t fix skyrocketing energy bills, the highest inflation in 30-years and a National Insurance hike.”